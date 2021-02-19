School libraries across the north and north-east awarded more than £25,000 for innovative projects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Schools libraries across the north and north-east have secured more than £25,000 to address challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Seaton Primary School and Aberdeen Grammar school in Aberdeen are among the ten local authorities to receive additional funding for the delivery of key education activities.

The grants have been awarded as part of a Scotland-wide package to help combat the disruption caused by school closures during the pandemic.

Distributed by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), the scheme aims to support creative and innovative projects within the school library sector, which would improve remote learning and home-schooling for pupils.

Seaton Primary School has received £4, 150 for its Seaton Reads project, which aims to reconnect the school community and encourage recreational reading by improving library resources.

The project also includes the creation of a fully equipped news studio in which students can plan, edit and share library news across the school and wider community.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Grammar School will use the SLIF award of £1,400 to produce pupil-led podcasts as part of their Pupils Voice initiative.

Three schools in the Highlands and Islands have also contributed from the government’s School Library Improvement Fund.

The Millbank Primary School in Nairn has received £6,000 for a project called ‘Resilience, Recuperation and Regrowth’, which aims to develop a mental health and wellbeing resource for the school community.

It is said the scheme will develop the school library as a safe, secure, nurturing space and will be particularly useful for those affected by the pressures of lockdown.

Across the islands, the Anderson High School in Shetland and the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway have secured £4,275 and £9,500 respectively to promote increased library engagement opportunities for all pupils.

In response to the announcement of the funding awards, Deputy First Minister John Swinney highlighted the importance of school libraries in current circumstances.

He said: “The last year has brought to the fore the need for innovative approaches to supporting pupil engagement, digital literacy and health and wellbeing.

“I’m pleased to see that the School Library Improvement Fund is enabling projects to develop good practice in these areas which will support learning across the curriculum.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive at SLIC, added: “In the last four years we have funded numerous projects across Scotland which have had a significant positive impact for library services and young people across Scotland and we’ve been really impressed by the creativity displayed in this year’s applications.

“There are fantastic examples of school librarians and library staff developing new ways to engage pupils during periods of home-based learning.

“We know it has added immense pressure in the last year, so it is great to be able to support them in delivering creative solutions to help re-engage pupils, whilst also developing their collaborative working, literacy and digital skills.

“The importance of school library services cannot be underestimated and inspiring projects like those we’ve just funded are needed now more than ever.”

Full list of projects selected for awards: