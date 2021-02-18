Clubs chip in support for move to revive Coul Links plan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A community group aiming to revive plans for an international golf course at Coul Links has been backed by two leading golf clubs in the area.

Communities for Coul (C4C) wants to put forward a new application for the Sutherland site, a year after the Scottish Government rejected the original proposal.

Its plan for an ‘environmentally sensitive’ course in Sutherland is supported by Brora Golf Club and Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

Brora believes a new course in the area, allied to new infrastructure, would benefit the northern Highlands as a whole.

Club President Andy Stewart said it should be viewed as a catalyst that will benefit the wider community.

“Rather than having golfers visit Brora to play golf and leave again, if we can get them to play and stay longer, then that is income from accommodation, food and drink, transport, retail and so on.

“That means more jobs and new businesses for Brora. That is why I want this to happen more than anything.”

Neil Hampton, general manager of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, added: “We are supportive of the project and hope it can move forward.”

Highland councillor Deirdre Mackay believes the plan could aid with the region’s pandemic recovery.

“We need to take into account the changes wrought by Covid-19 and do all we can to support and develop the vitality of our important golfing sector,” she said,

The original Coul Links plan was approved by a vote of 16-1 before Highland Council but later rejected by the Scottish Government following a public inquiry in 2019, when it was opposed by environmental campaigners.