Strong winds weather warning for the Western Isles could affect ferry travel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Residents in the Western Isles and north-west Highlands have been warned to expect strong winds this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting this area.

It is in place between 5pm today and 3am tomorrow morning.

Very strong winds are expected between those times, with a warning that it will probably lead to some travel disruption.

Delays to ferry transport are likely, along with road and air transport.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued⚠️ Strong #winds affecting northwest Scotland Valid 1700 today until 0300 tomorrow Latest info

👇https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/xV7xxA6qwg — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2021

High-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges will also be negatively affected, with potential closures.

The warning adds: “Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes and sea fronts will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Some delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport are likely.”

Gusts of between 60 to 65mph are expected, and this could go up to 70mph for an hour or two.

Gusts of 65mph are likely to continue for some time around exposed coasts.

© Supplied by Met Office

The weather warning is for most of the Western Isles, the far north-west of the Highlands and some of Argyll and Bute.