Sunday, February 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Strong winds weather warning for the Western Isles could affect ferry travel

by David Walker
February 20, 2021, 3:04 pm
© Supplied by Met OfficeWind weather warning
Wind weather warning

Residents in the Western Isles and north-west Highlands have been warned to expect strong winds this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting this area.

It is in place between 5pm today and 3am tomorrow morning.

Very strong winds are expected between those times, with a warning that it will probably lead to some travel disruption.

Delays to ferry transport are likely, along with road and air transport.

High-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges will also be negatively affected, with potential closures.

The warning adds: “Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes and sea fronts will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Some delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport are likely.”

Gusts of between 60 to 65mph are expected, and this could go up to 70mph for an hour or two.

Gusts of 65mph are likely to continue for some time around exposed coasts.

© Supplied by Met Office
Wind weather warning

The weather warning is for most of the Western Isles, the far north-west of the Highlands and some of Argyll and Bute.

More from the Press and Journal