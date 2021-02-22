Covid forces Great Wilderness Challenge to go virtual but hopes remain for Ullapool Book Festival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Covid pandemic has taken its toll on one of Scotland’s most gruelling endurance sporting events for a second year.

The Great Wilderness Challenge (GWC) was cancelled last year for the first time in its history and this year it will become a virtual event.

GWC secretary Pat Ross said the decision was taken “in the interests both of mass participant safety, and not least the risk of infection arriving in the local community”.

The challenge, first held in 1986 around Poolewe and Aultbea in Wester Ross, involves walks and runs over 25, 13 and seven-mile routes, as well as a limited mobility event.

More than 500 people take part each year and £4.1 million has been raised for charity.

This year, participants around the world are being asked to run, walk, swim or take part in another form of exercise in a safe location between July 1-August 31 to help fundraising.

Meanwhile, the Ullapool Book Festival still hopes to hold a live event this year.

However, if it is unable to go ahead from May 7-9 due to the pandemic, all programmed sessions will be held online, with an event being held each week over several weeks.

Festival chair Joan Michael said a final decision will be taken in April.

He added: “We remain optimistic about having a real festival. We have spent a lot of time and effort consulting and putting together detailed plans of how to make a live festival safe for everyone. But if we do have to go online we can guarantee a wee Ullapool twist.”