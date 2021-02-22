New Corpach marina on course for opening this summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first visitors could be welcomed this summer to a new marina on the Caledonian Canal which is expected to stimulate tourism and help a post-Covid recovery in the west Highlands.

When complete, the Thomas Telford Corpach Marina will be a year-round facility at the western gateway to the canal.

It will include berths for 40 yachts plus small boats, public slipway, car and trailer parking spaces, café, shop and visitor centre, as well as laundry, toilets and showers.

Phase one, comprising civil engineering works, public slipway and dredging, has been completed.

It is hoped the second phase, which includes construction of the marina building and café, will be competed in the summer, Covid permitting.

Caol Regeneration Company, which will run the marina as a community enterprise company, said it will be the only facility of comparable scale and quality in the 100 sea miles between Inverness and Oban.

The project has received £2.3 million from organisations including Scottish Government, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the EU Leader fund and SSE’s Sustainable Communities Fund, as well as support from the community, schools and West Highland College UHI.

A further £1.2m is needed for the final phase comprising the construction of the breakwaters, pontoons and linkspans.

Discussions are ongoing with the government, council, HIE and Crown Estate Scotland.

Marina chairman Andy Mackenna said: “With a final push on funding to construct the breakwater and berthing, we can realise this long-standing project for the benefit of all, and play our part in re-energising the local economy after Covid.”