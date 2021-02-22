Famous Oban otter is finally named: how do you like Ollie of Dunollie?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oban’s friendly otter has been officially named thanks to a local group and a three-year-old girl.

Young Romy Kuszynski has won a competition by naming him Ollie of Dunollie, after the seafront castle which he is often seen fishing in front of.

Romy stays in Renfrewshire and is a regular visitor to Oban, where her grandparents live, in normal times.

The unusually friendly otter found fame in the town by putting a smile on the faces of residents during the latest period of lockdown.

He has been frolicking along the bay from Oban’s pontoons all the way to Ganavan beach, and can often be spotted feeding near Dunollie Castle.

Ollie became so popular that mental health support group Martyn’s Monday Club launched a competition to name him.

The competition was aimed at children under 16 and there were two other suggestions of Ollie, so second prize goes to nine-year-old Eilidh Shaw and third to the Russell siblings Hayley, 12, Billy, eight, Lewis, seven, and Noah, four.

Des MacMillan, Martyn’s Monday Club co-ordinator, said: “A big thank you to everyone who took part and we hope it made you smile. We have had a good time watching the very interesting names come in.

“This was an idea from Oban photographer Kevin McGlynn, who has very kindly donated the prizes for this competition which will be handed over on Saturday.

“If anyone is out walking please say hello to Ollie from Dunollie who will be seen sitting and fishing around Dunollie castle.”

Robert Cruikshanks, a founding member of Martyn’s Monday Club suicide prevention group, said: “My wife Fiona chose the winning name. I come from Dunollie and the football team used to be called the Dunollie Ollies – I think Dunollie and Ollie just go together.

“There was a great response. There were so many names to go through. We even had an entry from as far away as Australia.

“The winner will receive a photograph of the otter with the name on it, an otter book and a toy.

“Everybody is talking about Ollie and he has cheered everyone up. Wildlife really helps to promote mental health wellbeing, it brings a smile to people’s faces.”