Pensioner found on Highland clifftop by rescuers using heat seeking binoculars

A pensioner survived a 60ft plunge down a grassy slope in Caithness after being found by rescuers using heat-seeking binoculars.
The rescuers rushed to the scene at Scrabster, near Thurso, after the 76-year-old was reported missing from his house.
Thurso RNLI lifeboat The Taylors was launched at 12.15pm on Sunday as the multi-agency search for the missing local man was mounted.
The rescuers have now described how The Taylors and its crew on its Y boat inflatable carried out a search from Scrabster to Thurso Castle and back in case he was along the coast.
While scanning the shoreline with binoculars, a lifeboat crew member saw a slight movement half-way down a grassy hill near to Scrabster beach.
Another crew member with the recently obtained night-vision heat seeking binoculars confirmed there was body heat present in the figure.
The inflatable Y boat with crew members trained in casualty care on board went to the location, beached the inflatable and climbed the hill before reaching the pensioner – who was conscious but not able to move.
A spokesman for the RNLI said: “He had fallen about 50 to 60ft down the rough grassy slope.
“He was checked over and made comfortable until local Coastguard personnel descended the hill with a stretcher.
“The casualty was then taken up the hill by the Lifeboat and Coastguard team to a waiting ambulance.
“’The Taylors returned to Scrabster to be completely cleaned as per Covid requirements and was available for service at 2.50pm.”
Coxswain Gordon Munro said: “We are always a bit apprehensive when attending the report of a missing person but on this occasion the whole crew are delighted with the outcome.”
A Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a man reported missing in Thurso on Sunday morning was traced on an embankment at Scrabster Beach.
“The man was taken to hospital and is safe and well.”
