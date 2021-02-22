Pensioner found on Highland clifftop by rescuers using heat seeking binoculars

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner survived a 60ft plunge down a grassy slope in Caithness after being found by rescuers using heat-seeking binoculars.

The rescuers rushed to the scene at Scrabster, near Thurso, after the 76-year-old was reported missing from his house.

Thurso RNLI lifeboat The Taylors was launched at 12.15pm on Sunday as the multi-agency search for the missing local man was mounted.

The rescuers have now described how The Taylors and its crew on its Y boat inflatable carried out a search from Scrabster to Thurso Castle and back in case he was along the coast.

While scanning the shoreline with binoculars, a lifeboat crew member saw a slight movement half-way down a grassy hill near to Scrabster beach.

Another crew member with the recently obtained night-vision heat seeking binoculars confirmed there was body heat present in the figure.

The inflatable Y boat with crew members trained in casualty care on board went to the location, beached the inflatable and climbed the hill before reaching the pensioner – who was conscious but not able to move.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “He had fallen about 50 to 60ft down the rough grassy slope.

“He was checked over and made comfortable until local Coastguard personnel descended the hill with a stretcher.

“The casualty was then taken up the hill by the Lifeboat and Coastguard team to a waiting ambulance.

“’The Taylors returned to Scrabster to be completely cleaned as per Covid requirements and was available for service at 2.50pm.”

Coxswain Gordon Munro said: “We are always a bit apprehensive when attending the report of a missing person but on this occasion the whole crew are delighted with the outcome.”

A Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a man reported missing in Thurso on Sunday morning was traced on an embankment at Scrabster Beach.

“The man was taken to hospital and is safe and well.”