Woman, 64, charged in connection with sheep worrying in Drumnadrochit

A woman has been charged in connection with sheep worrying in Drumnadrochit.

Police confirmed that a 64-year-old woman had been reported to the procurator fiscal following the incident on February 16.

Dog-walkers were reminded to keep their pets under proper control in the countryside so they do not worry livestock.

They should read the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which explains the dos and don’ts of walking in the countryside.

These include:

Don’t take your dog into a field where there are lambs.

Instead, go into a neighbouring field or onto adjacent land.

In open country, keep your dog on a short lead (2 metres or shorter) when there are lambs around and keep away from them.

Keep your dog on a short lead or under close control if you need to go into a field where there are sheep.

The SOAC defines ‘under close control’ as close at heel and responsive to your commands. Stay distant from the sheep.

Keep your dog under close control in a more open country where there are sheep and stay away from them.

In some cases, a farmer has the right to shoot a dog that is attacking their livestock.

Sheep worrying includes attacking them or chasing them in a way that may cause injuries or abortion.