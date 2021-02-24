Inverness West Link: Multi-million pound project nearing completion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The final phase of the multi-million pound West Link project in Inverness is nearing completion.

The second stage is on track to be finished in early April.

A number of core elements making-up this phase of the project have now successfully been completed, including the A82 pedestrian underpass and the installation of a timber jetty.

© Highland Council

The project has seen the completion of the link from the Southern distributor road at Dores Road to the A82, including crossing the River Ness on the new Holm Mills Bridge and new sports facilities at Canal Parks – which includes a synthetic pitch and clubhouse, as well as a relocated golf course.

A core element was the inclusion of a second swing bridge over the Caledonian Canal to the south of the existing Tomnahurich swing bridge.

© Sandy McCook/DCT

This tandem bridge arrangement will allow the free flow of vehicle traffic on the A82 to continue, while boats pass through one or other of the open swing bridges.

There will normally be two routes available for vehicles to cross the canal and vehicles will be diverted over one or other bridge, only while the other is open to allow boat passage.

Furthermore, residual land from the old golf course has been repurposed and will shortly provide additional amenity and recreational areas, through the inclusion of footpaths, landscaping around ponds and open green space.

© Highland Council

Councillor Trish Robertson, the chairwoman of the economy and infrastructure committee, said: “I am delighted to see the final elements of stage two of the West Link project coming together, which will make a huge difference to those commuting within Inverness.

© Highland Council

“It continues to be encouraging to see project progress being maintained despite the challenges we faced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the halting of construction works.”

© Highland Council

She added: “I am sure everyone who lives in or visits Inverness will be delighted by the way this new bypass enhances the road user experience for motorists, as well as cyclists and pedestrians, when we see the work completed in April.”