Dunnet Forest: Locals unveil improvement plan as they take over popular far north woods

A community trust in Caithness will be taking forward ambitious ideas for Dunnet Forest after becoming owners of the popular woodland.

The Dunnet Forestry Trust has taken ownership of the 105-acre forest following completion of a community asset transfer agreement with NatureScot.

The trust can now start working on a number of projects, all suggested by local people, including building a new children’s play area, expanding the car park and making more volunteering opportunities available.

Dunnet Forest – a popular recreational area with sheltered forest footpaths – had been managed by the community trust under a lease from NatureScot, previously Scottish Natural Heritage, for the past 18 years.

The trust manages the forest for public recreation, restoring natural habitats and selling firewood.

The area is part of the Dunnet Links Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s director of people and nature, said: “I am delighted to see Dunnet Forestry Trust take ownership of this forest from NatureScot.

“This will allow the trust to build upon the excellent work they have done over nearly the past two decades and enable them to take forward a number of exciting ideas in the future.

“We have enjoyed working with the trust and watching them grow in confidence towards this day. We know the future of the forest is in good hands and look forward to watching the forest develop further and the public benefits it brings.”

Andrew Wands, chairman of Dunnet Forestry Trust, said: “We are very pleased to have completed the transfer of ownership of Dunnet Forest after what has been a long and quite complex process.

“It was in early 2018 that the board of the trust decided to explore community ownership and our members endorsed this proposal at their 2019 AGM.

“In December of that year more than 1,000 people in the local community expressed their support through an on-line survey, a ‘drop-in day’ at Dunnet and by signing a statement of support.

“Community ownership would not have been possible without the support of many organisations and individuals. NatureScot, our landlord for the past 18 years, was constructive and positive throughout the negotiations.”

He added: “The Scottish Land Fund awarded a financial grant which made the purchase feasible and appointed an advisor to guide us through the process of transferring ownership.

“The Community Woodlands Association assisted in the creation of a business plan, and many individuals played a part in this buyout. We are particularly grateful for generous local donations which helped make community ownership possible.

“Our task now is to implement the projects which were put forward by local people – ranging from an enlarged car park to a children’s play area. We also intend to expand opportunities for volunteering.

“Dunnet Community Forest, as it will now be called, looks forward to the future with confidence. Once Covid restrictions are lifted there will be a ceremonial opening, at which we expect to see as many of the local community, the ultimate beneficiaries, as possible.”

The land was acquired by NatureScot’s predecessor, the Nature Conservancy Council, in 1985 when it was part of the former Dunnet Links National Nature Reserve (NNR).

The NNR was de-declared in 2004 but the Forest still lies within Dunnet Links Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The SSSI is protected for its sand dune geological and biological interests, although the occurrence of these features within the forest is very limited.