UHI to host online International Women’s Day event

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) is organising an online event to mark International Women’s Day next month.

Gender equality in education will be discussed. The achievements of women across the university partnership will be celebrated and they will investigate what else can be done to address challenges female staff may face.

The free conference, which is open to anyone working in the education sector, will feature a range of staff, student and guest speakers.

Ash Morgan, vice-president for further education at the Highlands and Islands Students’ Association, will open the day with a presentation about challenging the status quo.

Alex Walker, from the university’s Learning and Teaching Academy, is organising the conference. She said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Natalie Jester as our keynote speaker who will explore the urgency of a representative curriculum in tertiary education.”