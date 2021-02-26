Covid vaccinations: NHS Highland staff praised for surpassing 100,000 mark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Highland workers have been praised for giving more than 100,000 vaccinations so far in the Covid crisis.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes has thanked frontline healthcare workers for their ongoing dedication and hard work throughout the pandemic.

By Thursday, approximately 73,000 people from the Highland region and 27,000 from Argyll and Bute had received their first dose of vaccination.

NHS Highland said it continues to vaccinate in line with Scottish Government guidance, and the current target is to vaccinate everyone over 65 by March 5.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “Our frontline healthcare workers in NHS Highland deserve enormous praise for their continued work throughout the pandemic, and after surpassing the 100,000 mark it’s only fair to record our thanks to everyone involved in administering the vaccines.

“The only way the vaccination programme can continue to deliver is down to the herculean efforts of vaccination teams, so I am grateful for the tireless work of NHS Highland staff.”