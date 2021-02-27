New website launched to support Highland tourism post Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An innovative tourism website has been launched to help support the industry in the Highlands post Covid-19.

The new site highlandtourism.org has been created by community interest company, Highland Tourism.

The organisation is founded by Yvonne Crook, director of Good Highland Food and Sam Faircliff, managing director of Cairngorm Brewery.

Sam Faircliff said: “HighlandTourism.org is a platform to unite the Highland Tourism community. We have already seen a huge amount of enthusiasm for it with support from many business leaders, Zero Waste Scotland, Bord na Gaidhlig, Trees for Life and the Highland Good Food conversation, which involves more than 80 food and drink producers in the Highlands.”

Opportunities for businesses and communities to engage through the site will be launched next week with the addition of a business to business platform as well as a social media campaign.

Also featuring on the site will be opportunities to take part in online workshops. Talks from industry leaders will be available to watch.

The first talk is a best practice presentation from internationally renowned destination development expert, Professor Terry Stevens which will include an interactive question and answer session on what the current trends are and what this means for tourism in the Highlands.

Yvonne Crook said: “This is a time for transformational change in tourism. With a united Highland tourism community, the benefit of thorough research on trends and international best practise, the Highland tourism industry will be well-placed to lead and drive a recovery plan.”

Highland Tourism is a Community Interest Company.

Sam was pivotal in the set up of the Cairngorms Business Partnership, together with other business leaders. She is a previous board member on Scotland Food and Drink and is passionate about this opportunity for the Highlands.

Voted as one of the top 100 women in tourism in Scotland in 2020, Yvonne has had a 20 year career in destination development throughout the Highlands, Scotland and Europe. This has included working together with Sam and other business leaders in the Highlands on developing destination management organisations.

In creating Highland Tourism, the goal is to develop a sustainable travel economy in the Highlands that gives back.

Businesses interested in knowing more about Highland Tourism are encouraged to sign-up for news on the website.