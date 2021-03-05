Tenders out for Dornoch South car, coach and motorhome park project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dornoch’s plans to turn a derelict brownfield site into a car park are powering ahead with the £400,000 project now out to public tender.

The former abattoir site at Dornoch South is to have 38 car spaces, four dedicated motorhome spaces, five flexible coach/motorhome spaces, eight motorcycle spaces and 10 bicycle stances.

It means the view across the village square to the cathedral should no longer by impeded by coaches and motorhomes, said Dornoch Area Community Interest Company (DACIC) chairwoman Joan Bishop.

“Before the pandemic, the square was full of coaches, and last year, full of motorhomes.

“We have a lot of traffic through the village partly thanks to the NC500 and with the new car park we hope to encourage more leisurely visits, encouraging people to stay longer.”

The car park, which will be chargeable, is Phase One of DACIC’s ambitions to build a curling rink on the site longer term.

Mrs Bishop said: “The one in Brora closed in 2006, and it’s not practical for youngsters always to go to the one in Inverness.”

Funds for the car park have come from a variety of sources including the town centre fund and Dornoch common good fund.

Meanwhile DACIC’s £500,000 flagship project, the Dornoch Hub is nearing completion.

Decorators are busy in the former police station which has been remodelled into offices, a studio and community room, with the old garage taking on new life as a gym.

The old police hostel is also being kitted out for seasonal staff.

Funds for the project have come from different sources, principally SSE and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The project is set for completion at the end of March.