H. Samuel Covid breach: Investigation into Inverness jewellery store completed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An investigation at H. Samuel jewellers in Inverness into a breach of Covid-19 restrictions has been concluded.

However Signet Trading Limited, which owns H. Samuel, has refused to confirm the outcome and whether anyone has been disciplined.

Police were called to H. Samuel in Eastgate Shopping Centre where members of staff had congregated to drop off baby presents for one of the employees who was due to go on maternity leave.

The unauthorised gathering – which was a breach of the guidelines – took place during Covid lockdown on January 23 when the H. Samuel branch was closed.

After the Boxing Day lockdown the store had remained open for click and collect purposes.

However, following updated guidelines from the Scottish Government, the shop closed completely on January 5 – like all other non-essential shops in the city.

It is understood the gathering was brought to the attention of police by a concerned security guard within the shopping centre.

A spokeswoman for Signet confirmed that an internal investigation into the H. Samuel Covid breach had been completed.

She said: “Having concluded it, we’ve no further comment to make beyond that previously provided.”

Eastgate Shopping Centre refused to comment on the incident.

At the time when details of the H. Samuel Covid breach emerged, Janet Campbell, a councillor for the Inverness Central ward, said she was “absolutely horrified” at the “irresponsible behaviour.”

At that time a spokeswoman for Signet confirmed there was an investigation into “an unauthorised gathering”.

They added: “Such an event contravenes our internal protocols, which fully reflect current government guidance on measures to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

The spokeswoman and police confirmed that officers were involved after the incident was reported to them, they attended and offered advice on the day.

However, no further action was taken by the force.