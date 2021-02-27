‘Flames through the roof’: 40 firefighters tackle ‘significant’ blaze at Highland primary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forty firefighters are battling a blaze at a school in Invergordon this morning.

Eleven appliances, including a high-reach unit and a command support unit, were sent to Park Primary School on Albany Road.

The significant blaze took hold in a two-storey building, with “flames through the roof”

07:03 📟 Invergordon mobilised to a fire at Park School, this is an ongoing incident with a large amount of resources assigned, please avoid the area to allow further fire appliances the space to get close to the incident. Thank you. — Invergordon Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) February 27, 2021

Police Scotland have confirmed the road itself is closed, along with Joss Street and Cromlet Drive, while fire crews tackle the blaze.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We got the call to Albany Road, Invergordon at 6.59am this morning.

“Eleven appliances, including a command support unit and a high-reach unit, are at the scene.”

A spokeswoman added: “The incident is still ongoing with firefighting in two different areas.

“A two-storey building, about 50m x 20m was well alight with flames through the roof.”

A Police spokeswoman added: “We were made aware of the fire at school at around 7am.

“Albany Road, Cromlet Drive and Joss Street are closed.”

A number of surrounding roads have been closed due to ongoing fire at #ParkPrimary #Invergordon @InvergordonFire @northernPolice — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) February 27, 2021

An investigation into the blaze is set to take place, according to Highland Council.

While the extent of the damage to the old school building is not yet confirmed, fencing is in place around the site, with people asked to stay away.

Pupils from Park Primary have been attending Invergordon Academy since a fire ripped through the school last February.

Chair of the Education Committee Cllr John Finlayson said: “Our main concern is supporting pupils and teachers who may be affected by this news almost a year to the day from the fire at Park Primary.”