Police and fire launch joint probe into blaze at Invergordon school

by Callum Main
February 27, 2021, 7:03 pm
A joint investigation has been launched after a fire at a primary school this morning.

Forty firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at Park Primary School in Invergordon this morning.

Almost a dozen appliances were sent to the fire that broke out at around 7am.

The joint investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

This evening, police in the town appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of Albany Road or the surrounding streets is asked to contact police on 101.

