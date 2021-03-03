Former Ross-shire primary to become Men’s Shed after successful asset transfer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new men’s shed is to take shape in Ross-shire after a successful community asset transfer.

Maryburgh Men’s Shed has around 70 enthusiasts who have been waiting for the organisation to secure premises.

The shedders have now bought the former Maryburgh primary school from Highland Council for £1 and are looking forward to moving in as soon as circumstances permit.

Secretary Sandy Law said a steering committee had been formed to get the shed going last year.

By phoning around and through word-of-mouth it soon became clear there was considerable interest in the village.

The group obtained charitable status and set about fund-raising to cover future overheads and targeted the old primary school, which has been empty since 2012.

Mr Law said: “There’s a fair amount of work to do, but the building is in remarkably good condition and is dry and sound.

“There’s a few slates missing on the roof and it needs some TLC, but it’s the ideal spot for a workshop and meeting place.

“There’s no other building for the job in the village.”

The shedders will have to wait not only for restrictions to ease, but for the end of work on the building site that currently surrounds the school.

That is expected to finish later this year.

Mr Law said there are a good variety of skills among the volunteers waiting to come on board.

He said: “We’re hoping to carry out projects for the benefit of the community.

“While most of the shedders are older men, we’re non gender specific and everybody is welcome.”

In their application for the community asset transfer, the group pointed out that Maryburgh has a higher than average percentage of older people and there has been real local concern over the lack of activities for that age group.

It is hoped the shedders will be able to meet, relax, share skills and pursue their hobbies, with the benefits of improved self-esteem, confidence and social interaction.

In the first six months of operation, the plan is to attract 100 users to the shed, with a core of 40 regular users.

Once up and running, the shed will initially be open three days a week, for five hours a day, with a regular evening meeting on Thursdays.