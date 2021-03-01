Police hunt driver of silver BMW X5 who did not stop following A9 crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police in Wick are hunting for the driver of a silver BMW X5 who did not stop after crashing into another car.

The car crashed into the back of a red Vauxhall Corsa, causing “significant damage” at about 5.20pm yesterday.

The incident happened on the A882 Wick-Clayock road, near the junction with the A9 Wick to Thurso route.

The BMW X5 then drove off in the direction of Thurso.

Police are now appealing for motorists with dash-cam footage who were travelling on the A9 around that time to come forward. Call 101 and quote incident number PS-20210228-2858.