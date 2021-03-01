Tuesday, March 2nd 2021 Show Links
Teenager wanted by police after Highland village vandalism attack

by Craig Munro
March 1, 2021, 12:04 pm Updated: March 1, 2021, 12:34 pm
The boy is described as 14 years old and around 5ft 10in.

Police are seeking a young teenage boy after a window was smashed at a home in a Highland village.

The vandalism took place between 4pm and 4.30pm last Thursday, on Clunes Avenue in Caol.

A boy aged around 14 years old was seen causing the damage.

He is described as 5ft 10in, with blond medium-length hair, and he was wearing a black padded jacket with a hood and black jogger bottoms.

The boy was seen running from the area with three others around a similar age.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort William police by visiting the police station or calling on 101, using the reference NP/506/21.