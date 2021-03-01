Teenager wanted by police after Highland village vandalism attack

Police are seeking a young teenage boy after a window was smashed at a home in a Highland village.
The vandalism took place between 4pm and 4.30pm last Thursday, on Clunes Avenue in Caol.
A boy aged around 14 years old was seen causing the damage.
He is described as 5ft 10in, with blond medium-length hair, and he was wearing a black padded jacket with a hood and black jogger bottoms.
The boy was seen running from the area with three others around a similar age.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort William police by visiting the police station or calling on 101, using the reference NP/506/21.
