Tiree’s Sea Change film festival will show online and in cinemas

A film festival based on the Hebridean isle of Tiree will screen online and in cinemas to beat Covid restrictions.

Sea Change Festival is bringing a season of international films directed by women.

It launches with a free online screening of Philippa Lowthorpe’s Misbehaviour, followed by a questions and answers session with the director on Sunday March 7.

Throughout March the festival will collaborate with Feminista to host a season of online screenings inspiring women and girls from around the world.

The first part of the touring season will be online and will appear in cinemas once restrictions have been lifted.

Curated by Screen Argyll, the programme opens on Sunday with a free online showing of the rousing and hilarious true story Misbehaviour, in partnership with North East Arts Touring and Driftwood Cinema.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the film follows a group of women hatching a plot to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition and features an all-star cast of Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and Greg Kinnear.

The festival has also teamed up with Feminista 2021 to host its virtual tour of international short films online throughout March.

Marie Archer, community cinema co-ordinator, NEAT, said: “North East Arts Touring (NEAT) is delighted to be part of an innovative collaboration with Screen Argyll and Driftwood Cinema digitally connecting our rural community cinema audiences helping them overcome the social isolation we all feel from the Covid lockdown.”