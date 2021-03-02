Trailer and high-value tools stolen from street in Thurso

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A trailer and high-value tools have been stolen from a street in Thurso.

Police are appealing for information about the theft, which occurred at the Smithy, Achscrabster in Thurso between 10pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.

An Ifor Williams 10ft silver trailer was taken, with the registration number YY54 UBX.

A full list of stolen items was also provided by police:

Bell whacker plate

Honda strimmer

Honda lawnmower

Dewalt chop saw,

Three chainsaws

Makita tool bag

Two impact screw guns

Four-inch grinder

Drill

Two circular saws, one is larger than the other circular saw

Electric cement mixer yellow in colour

Makita multi-charger

Draper trolley jack

Makita nail gun

Stihl leaf blower

Anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbells around the Westfield or Barnaclavan/Janetstown should contact police on 101.

Footage covering the road from Thurso to Reay is also sought.

People should also be aware of anyone selling these items and should contact 101 quoting reference NJ340/21.