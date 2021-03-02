Trailer and high-value tools stolen from street in Thurso

A trailer and high-value tools have been stolen from a street in Thurso.
Police are appealing for information about the theft, which occurred at the Smithy, Achscrabster in Thurso between 10pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday.
An Ifor Williams 10ft silver trailer was taken, with the registration number YY54 UBX.
A full list of stolen items was also provided by police:
- Bell whacker plate
- Honda strimmer
- Honda lawnmower
- Dewalt chop saw,
- Three chainsaws
- Makita tool bag
- Two impact screw guns
- Four-inch grinder
- Drill
- Two circular saws, one is larger than the other circular saw
- Electric cement mixer yellow in colour
- Makita multi-charger
- Draper trolley jack
- Makita nail gun
- Stihl leaf blower
Anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbells around the Westfield or Barnaclavan/Janetstown should contact police on 101.
Footage covering the road from Thurso to Reay is also sought.
People should also be aware of anyone selling these items and should contact 101 quoting reference NJ340/21.
