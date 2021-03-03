Kinlochewe embraces NC500 tourists with new toilets, showers and pop-up shop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Wester Ross village has been given the nod to build brand new toilets and space for a pop-up shop for local produce.

Kinlochewe has decided to embrace its position on the NC500 by pulling down its existing public toilets and building a brand new block close by with toilets, showers and a community room.

A reconfigured car park, waste disposal for motor homes and better recycling facilities are also part of the package put together by Community Out West Trust.

The plans gained approval from Highland councillors, with local member Biz Campbell describing it as “fantastic for the area”.

The charity took over the running of its public toilets from Highland Council in 2019, and last March bought them for £1 in a community asset transfer.

The project nearly fell foul of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s fears of a one in 200 year flooding event where water from the nearby river would be likely to enter the car park.

The trust had to abandon plans for paid-for hook-ups for motor homes on the site, something it had hoped would generate income for the community.

The new facilities will be clearly signed to ban overnight parking, with warnings of the flood risk.

Karen Twist and her husband David own the Kinlochewe Hotel, which lies across the road from the toilets, said it would be impossible for the community to police the car park.

She said: “We’ll do our best to move campervans on in a nice way if it’s an issue.

“I don’t think things will be as bad here this year as they were last year because the local campsite is opening.”

Some residents had been concerned about the development, she said, saying it was geared too much for tourists.

“But they were happy when they realised we’re doing it so that the community benefits from public toilets all year round.”

The toilets will be by donation, and the showers will be chargeable, generating enough income to cover overheads, said Community Out West director Mary Peart.

“Last year we found people gave very generously, so donations work better than charging for the toilets.”

Unpaid volunteers will clean the facilities.

The £295,000 project is being 75% funded by the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund, with donations from the local estates and Scotland Loves Local.

The North Highland Initiative has contributed the chemical waste disposal units.

Mrs Twist, who is also a director of Community Out West, said including a small community room in the block was a win-win situation for locals and tourists.

“It will act as a rent-free shop in the day time for local food and craft producers.

“We’ve got a producers of eggs, veg and salad interested, along with crafters, an antique seller and local photographer.

“It’s responsible tourism, offering services and putting money back into the local economy.

“It will help the village feel better about tourism, particularly as it’s younger people who are interested in the pop-up shop.

“Lots of communities want to do things like this but find it too daunting, so we’re happy to help anyone who comes to us wanting to know how we’re getting things done.”

The trust expects preparatory work will get underway over the next few months with construction beginning in earnest in October ready for the new development to open in March 2022.