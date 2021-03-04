300,000 steps challenge launched in support of cancer charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 1,000 people across the north and north-east have rallied around a cancer charity to raise vital funds for its service.

Maggie’s centres, which offer lifeline support to people with cancer, has launched a 300,000 steps challenge event to fight the devastating impact of the pandemic.

The fundraiser is held through Facebook, where everybody can join for free and complete the challenge at their own pace.

Participants are asked to walk an average of 10,000 steps a day to reach the final target by April 7 and raise £150 through sponsorship.

Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager, Richard Stewart, said the event gives those taking part a sense of purpose and accomplishment as they help the charity.

He said: “First and foremost, this challenge helps us raise money for Maggie’s Aberdeen, which is really important just now, while so many traditional fundraising activities are restricted.

“It’s also a fantastic way for us to connect with our supporters and build a sense of community, while we are not able to meet them face to face.

“A lot of people walk anyway to get out of the house for some fresh air during the pandemic.

“So, we decided to package it up and give them a challenge that can be such a positive vibe, both for the charity and for the individuals.

“And of course, it’s a great way for us to raise awareness of Maggie’s and signpost people who might benefit from our support.”

He added: “The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating impact on people with cancer and their family and friends.

“Every day we are reminded they need Maggie’s more than ever so it is more important than ever that we continue to raise the funds we need to be here to support local people when they need us.”

The charity has been providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK for the past 25 years.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Maggie’s has continued to offer their vital service by phone, e-mail and online, as well as limited face-to-face appointments.

© Supplied by Maggie's Aberdeen

Maggie’s Highlands fundraising manager Andrew Benjamin added: “The support of the community has been fantastic.

“People are really rallying round to do whatever they can for Maggie’s and right now our centre in the Highlands sees more people than ever who need our support.

“It costs over £500,000 to run our centre and we rely solely on public donation, so we are incredibly grateful that we have so many people taking part in these challenges.”

People can still join the 300,000 steps challenge on the event’s Facebook page.