Search team rescue ‘very cold’ hillwalker from Highland mountain

A “very cold” hillwalker was rescued from a freezing Wester Ross mountain during the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised about 9.45pm on last night when Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team was deployed at the request of the police to search for the Munro-bagger.

The male hiker was reported to be overdue from an ascent of 3,127ft high Am Faochagach, a few miles south of Ullapool.

After a search by 18 team members and two dogs from Sarda (Search and rescue dog association) the missing walker was located on the hill at about 12.40am.

He was very cold but otherwise unharmed and after being re-warmed was escorted back to the roadside.

It was confirmed that he did not require hospital treatment.

Mountain rescuers later issued a reminder to walkers to carry a head torch and whistle as part of their kit all year round.

Speaking about the incident, Dundonnell MRT leader Iain Nesbitt said: “I would like to emphasise the importance of carrying a head-torch when in the hills at all times of year.

“Also, the humble whistle should be in everyone’s rucksack. It remains a potentially lifesaving item when used to attract the attention of rescuers should an accident occur, particularly in the dark.”