Nigg Ferry service saved after public outcry

The Nigg ferry service has been saved from council cuts this year in the wake of significant public outcry at the threat to its existence.

Highland Council had early on proposed withdrawing the £70,000 subsidy it offers to the privately-operated ‘Renfrew Rose’, which shuttles between Cromarty and Nigg throughout the summer months.

But officers later worked out a plan to re-negotiate the contract with the ferry operator and to put in place increased fares to reduce the overall ferry contract price by £10k.

The ferry contract costs £50,000 annually and there is reimbursement for concessionary fares at around £20,000.

The council went on to agree a cut of £10,000 to the service.

Local councillors Fiona Robertson who chairs the Ross and Cromarty committee, and Gordon Adam who chairs the Black Isle, Dinwall and Seaforth committee say they became aware of massive public support for the ferry.

Mrs Robertson said: “Removing the subsidy would mean the contractor would struggle and losing the ferry would impact on tourism and the Nigg yard, as people use it to get to work.”

Under the council’s budget for this year, £2.1 million has been allocated to its area committees to use for ‘place-based’ investment.

Having canvassed other councillors, it was agreed that both area committees would contribute £5,000 from its place-based budget, saving the day for ferry operator Dougie Robertson of Highland Ferries.

Mr Adam chairs the Black Isle, Seaforth and Dingwall committee and said: “I am delighted by this news. We are looking forward to bringing the ferry up the Caledonian Canal, and starting operations in May, or as soon after that as restrictions allow.”

Environment and infrastructure chairwoman, councillor Trish Robertson said the subsidy will remain at £60000.

“A reduction of the scale proposed should not impact the service, due to the anticipated increased fares revenue.”

Due to pandemic, the ferry was unable to work last year, but its operator has stressed his long-term commitment to the route and reaffirmed his hope to introduce a larger ferry as soon as one becomes available.

The current ferry has capacity for two vehicles and a dozen foot passengers.

Mrs Robertson said: “This is a positive way to use our local allocation of funding to support our communities, as in these challenging times we want to do all we can to support Highland tourism.

“The decision to top-up the funding reflects our commitment to localism and this is exactly what the place based grants are for.

“It is great news for the communities and for the locals and visitors hoping to use the popular ferry service over the coming year.”

Mr Adam said: “I am very pleased that a way has been found to restore full funding for the Cromarty to Nigg Ferry.

“It has become increasingly popular over the past few years and it is key for local businesses on both sides of the Cromarty Firth.

“It is an attractive loop to the North Coast 500 route and it is integral to the Pictish Trail we hope to develop.”

Fellow Highland councillor Craig Fraser, who lives in Cromarty, is relieved a solution has been found.

“This will be a big relief for business that rely on the tourist spend on both sides of the Cromarty Firth,” he said.