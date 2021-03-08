‘Working to isolate and minimise impact’: UHI forced to close due to ‘ongoing’ cyber-attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland university has been forced to close after it was hit with a cyber-security “incident”.

Bosses at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), which has a number of campuses in the north of Scotland, informed students in a statement that all school buildings will be closed today due to an “ongoing” situation.

It added the cyber-attack had affected the university’s key systems and services at all campuses.

The source of the incident is still unknown.

UHI is made up of 13 colleges and research centres across the Highlands and Islands, and includes over 70 local learning centres.

The university, which was established in 2011, is understood to teach just under 10,000 students.

A spokesman for UHI said: “We are currently working to isolate and minimise impact from this incident with assistance from external partners.

“We do not believe personal data has been affected.

“The source of the incident is not yet known.

“To help us minimise disruption caused by this incident, all college and research institution campuses will be physically closed to all students and staff on Monday.

“There may be some exceptions – especially for students at NAFC Marine Centre UHI, Moray College UHI, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig UHI, West Highland College UHI, Scottish Association for Marine Science UHI and Lews Castle College UHI – and therefore if students are still to attend, someone from the local campus will have let you know.

“All classes currently online because of the restrictions caused by Covid-19 will continue as normal wherever possible.”