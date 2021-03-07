Police and coastguard crews searching for missing person in Tobermory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police and coastguard rescue crews have undertaken a day-long search for a missing person in Tobermory.

A hunt for the missing person was instantiated by Police Scotland in Glasgow who sought assistance from Stornoway coastguard team.

It is understood the unnamed person went missing on the early hours of March 6 and has not returned home.

The search began at 2pm today before Police Scotland stood down teams at 8:10pm.

Team will resume the search again tomorrow morning.

Tobermory is the largest village on the Isle of Mull in the Scottish Inner Hebrides

A spokeswoman for the Stornoway Coastguard said: “It was a contact from Police Scotland in Glasgow who were looking for assistance from our teams to go out and search for a missing person in Tobermory – they were last seen on March 6 and the search is ongoing.”