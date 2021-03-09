New attempt to block Gloag’s woodland holiday development near Beauly

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Objectors have made a last ditch attempt to block a controversial plan for a holiday development on Dame Ann Gloag’s Beaufort estate near Beauly.

Highland councillors will today discuss proposals for 50 lodges and a glamping site in woodland on the banks of the River Beauly, with officials recommending approval in principle.

But a group of local residents argue the scale of the proposal is inappropriate for the area and claims it is contrary to Highland Council and Scottish Government planning policy.

The application for Beaufort Highland Lodges was initially due to be determined in December. It includes planting to replace woodland felled during development.

In a report to the south planning applications committee, council officials said there is potential to create “a high-quality tourist development in a special setting” without significantly detrimental impacts.

It said the proposal accords with the principles and policies of the Highland-wide Local Development Plan overall and is acceptable in terms of all other applicable material considerations.

Tom Waring said he is one of more than a dozen residents who want councillors to reject the plans and indicated approval could be open to a legal challenge.

He said: “I think councillors will be wise enough to see there is an enormous amount of detail that’s lacking and as it currently sits it cannot be approved for planning in principle.”

The group has sent a new letter via solicitors to the committee saying the proposal goes against policies in the development plan as well as the Scottish Government’s control of woodland policy.

It says it has failed to demonstrate that it will not have an adverse impact on habitats, species, landscape and scenery, as well as the road network.

Kiltarlity Community Council has objected due to concerns over increased traffic, effluent from the site going into the river and landscape and forestry issues.

The council’s forestry officer has also objected, saying the proposals go against parts of the development plan.

In addition, the transport planning team highlighted issues including the impact of the development on a nearby road junction.

A spokeswoman for Dame Ann Gloag declined to comment.