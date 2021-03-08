Urgent appeal launched to find missing 13-year-old Highland girl Jessica Clark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing Highland girl, with police saying they are “concerned for her welfare”.

Jessica Clark was last seen in the Montague Row area of Inverness at around 2pm.

Officers in the city are asking anyone who might have seen the 13-year-old to “get in touch urgently”.

Jessica is around 5ft tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair, worn in a ponytail.

She was wearing black leggings, black and white trainer, a red jacket and carrying a backpack when she was last seen. Jessica also occasionally wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 with reference number 1801 of 8 March