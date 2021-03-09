More than 150 tyres dumped at Highland beauty spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fly-tippers have dumped more than 150 used car tyres at a Highland beauty spot.

Police in Lochcarron are appealing for information after the tyres were discovered on the edge of the A890 Achnasheen to Auchtertyre road near to the Attadale Estate at Strathcarron.

It is believed the tyres were dumped over a period of time, and officers are appealing for anybody who may have seen vehicles in the area acting suspiciously to get in touch.

Highland Council estimated the clean-up from the tip has cost them around £2,143.

While police initially said more than 200 tyres had been left by the road in the incident, the local authority later put the figure at 153.

The incident comes just days after a waste cassette from a caravan or camper van was dumped on a school site in Lochaber, also requiring an expensive clean-up operation.

Constable Craig Allan said: “We are committed to working in partnership with the local authority and partner agencies to tackle the ongoing issue of fly-tipping, which blights our landscape and has a significant impact on our local communities.

“It’s estimated that the cost to remove and dispose of this one single incident will run into thousands of pounds.”

‘Absolutely shocking’

Local councillor Biz Campbell said she was saddened to learn of the incident.

She said: “This is absolutely shocking.

“It is dreadful. I cannot imagine why anybody would do this.

“It is awful as well that taxpayer money is going to have to be used to tidy this up.

“It is such a beautiful spot, near to Attadale Gardens – one of the most incredible spots you can go, which is renowned for its beauty and splendour, so for someone to dump so many tyres nearby is just shocking.

“I really do hope the police can trace whoever has done this.

“A big incident like this will make people more aware and they will be looking out to see if anything similar occurs nearby. I would encourage anybody who does see anything like this to report it to the authorities.”

Councillor Allan Henderson, Communities and Place Area Committee Chair, said: “I urge everyone to use the waste collection services the local authority offers and to dispose of waste or unwanted items responsibly.

“The council works closely with SEPA and Police Scotland to raise awareness of all the implications of fly-tipping.”

He added: “Local communities can help us too. If anyone sees fly-tipping in their area, we would urge them to report it to us, the Police or SEPA at the time or as soon as possible, along with any descriptions of people or vehicles used.”

Onus on personal responsibility

Paul Wallace, of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Flytipping is not a victimless crime.

“We all lose out through the continuing and devastating impact on the environment, as well as increased costs of cleaning up.

“Sadly, our polling last year showed that 39% of people believed that fly-tipping got worse during the first lockdown period.

“Reports of incidents, such as this one at Strathcarron, shows we have a long way to go before everyone realises that they need to take personal responsibility for their waste and dispose of it legally and carefully with licensed companies.

“Our message is always the same for anyone visiting or travelling in Scotland: leave no trace – dispose of your waste properly.”

Public support required

Emma Leel, litter and flytipping manager at Zero Waste Scotland, added: “Flytipping is upsetting, antisocial and illegal and it requires a multi-agency response to tackle it, but authorities do need support from the public.

“No one should have to deal with flytipping in their local area.

“It’s understandably an emotive issue and can be very costly to clean up.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1110.