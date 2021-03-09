Covid cancellations: Inverness Highland Games latest casualty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The organisers of the annual Inverness Highland Games have confirmed that they have decided to cancel the event this year as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The Inverness Highland Games committee said that the ongoing uncertainty around what coronavirus restrictions might be in place by the date of the event left them with no choice but to cancel this year.

Committee chairman Angus Dick said, “We are very disappointed to have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event until 2022.

“When we took everything into consideration there were just too many variables and uncertainties due to the pandemic to allow us to plan safely.”

The 2022 Inverness Highland Games marks the bicentenary of the games and are due to take place the weekend of the July 15 next year.

Mr Dick added: “We are already gearing up for the bicentenary event and look forward to welcoming everyone back to that celebration of Highland Games in Inverness.”

Meanwhile, organisers of the Abernethy Highland Games have also announced this year’s event is to be cancelled.

Chairman Sandy McCook said: “As the Covid-19 pandemic took hold around the world a year ago, we considered and then confirmed the cancellation of our 2020 Abernethy Highland Games.

“This was a decision not taken lightly and there were those who thought it would all be passed by August.

“If only we had known then that we would be in a similar position a year later, it would have been hard to contemplate. However, that is exactly where we are.

“The committee of the Abernethy Highland Games have taken the painful decision to again cancel this year’s Highland Games which should have taken place on August 14.

“We are fully aware that this will again leave a huge hole in the village calendar on what has become the busiest weekend of the village’s year.

“There is also the knock-on effect of the social and financial fabric of the village.

However, we have to remain focussed on the main picture and that is on overcoming Covid-19 and if missing another year of ‘the games’ helps in any way it is well worth it.”