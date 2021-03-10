Trial hears how Highland pensioner was brutally attacked outside his home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 70-year-old man was brutally attacked outside his home and left in a pool of blood, a court heard.

Julian Tinney, of Maple Vale, Beauly, needed surgery for a broken cheek bone and fractured eye socket and had five metal plates and nine screws inserted after the assault.

A jury at Inverness Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday that he did not know who attacked him or why and his only memory after parking his car on June 15, 2018 was waking up in hospital.

Adam McQuarrie, aged 28, of Macbeth Court, Dingwall, denies assaulting Mr Tinney to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment by seizing him by the body, pulling him into an alleyway and repeatedly punching and striking him on the head.

Mr Tinney said he got out of his car, but didn’t make it into his house.

“I have no idea who did it or why.” The court heard he couldn’t pick anyone out at a video identification parade.

However the jury was told that Mr Tinney’s neighbour, Ciaran Melens did select McQuarrie from the video.

Mr Melens said that he heard an argument outside on the grass and one sentence he heard McQuarrie say was “What about when you tried to kiss her in the kitchen.”

He added that he saw punches being thrown and Mr Tinney being dragged into the lane. However he said McQuarrie was wearing a light blue top with white stripes.

“I was given the name Adam McQuarrie and I searched for him on the internet. He was the man I saw that night.”

He denied a suggestion from defence solicitor Ashley Pollock that his video parade identification was because he had seen her client on Facebook.

Another of Mr Tinney’s neighbours, Jennifer Elliot didn’t see the assailant properly but said the person was wearing a dark puffer jacket and tracker bottoms and ran away from the scene. She was unsure if it was a man or a woman.

She said that when she left her house, she saw Mr Tinney lying “cuddling up against a fence. There was blood everywhere, his eyes were swollen and there was blood in them.”

The trial, which is expected to last until Thursday, continues.