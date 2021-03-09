Power cut hits Western Isles and Skye affecting thousands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A power cut has affected thousands the Western Isles and Skye tonight.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN), the main energy provider for the region, confirmed the power outage was due to a fault on the transmission network.

It is currently working to restore power to all areas by 2am – with around 7,000 people first affected.

A spokesman for SSEN said: “We are working to restore power to customers on Skye and the Uists following a suspected fault on the transmission network, reported at 9.11pm.

“As of 10.45pm, over 7,000 customers have been reconnected through re-routing the network and utilising on-island back up generation.

“Power is being restored to the remaining 5,200 customers in stages and we expect to reconnect all supplies by 2am.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to restore power.”