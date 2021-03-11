Heading to the hills? Then remember to plant a tree

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The footprints of thousands of walkers and climbers will be offset by a new tree planting project aimed at helping the environment.

Mountaineering Scotland is encouraging its 14,000 members to plant a tree for each expedition they make into the hills.

The Tree a Trip scheme, which is being run in partnership with the charity Trees for Life, will help mitigate recreational carbon footprints and support wildlife and biodiversity in Scotland’s mountains.

A £6 donation will secure a tree which will be planted at the Trees for Life hillside estate at Dundreggan, in Glenmoriston, near Loch Ness which last year submitted plans for the world’s first rewilding centre.

The trees are saplings grown from locally collected seed and grown in the Dundreggan tree nursery. It will be one of a number of species that grow naturally in the area, such as alder, aspen, birch, bird cherry, hazel, holly, rowan, Scots pine or willow.

With Covid restrictions still in place, those unable to go into the mountains for local exercise can take part retrospectively for hillwalking trips last summer and autumn.

Mountaineering Scotland said the trees will store carbon year on year as mitigation for carbon dioxide emitted during travel.

The creation of woodland is also good for wildlife, including birds such as crested tits and woodpeckers, animals like red squirrels and pine martins, butterflies and dragonflies, as well as woodland flowers, mosses and lichens.

Following an international winter climbing meeting last February the organisation planted a grove of trees to offset the environmental impact of climbers driving all over Scotland.

Stuart Younie, CEO of Mountaineering Scotland, said: “Climate change is something which concerns many of our members, who are very conscious of the environmental impact of travelling to visit the mountains they love.

“We looked into a number of projects and decided the Trees for Life scheme at Dundreggan not only helped mitigate against the carbon footprint of our travels but also contributes to landscape rewilding – something else which our members are passionate about.

“We hope this initiative will raise awareness about what we can all do to help tackle the impact of climate change and are delighted to be launching it this year as we look forward to COP26.”

Colin Mackenzie-Blackman, head of fundraising and engagement at Trees for Life, said: “We welcome Mountaineering Scotland’s contribution in supporting Trees for Life to deliver a landscape richer in nature, more resilient to the climate emergency and where communities can thrive.”