Scene is set for major film production in the Highlands

The scene is being set for a major film production to take place in the Highlands this summer.
A Scottish casting company is looking for local people to work as extras at locations in Oban, Fort William, Aviemore and Inverness.
Details of the production are being kept under wraps, but GBM Casting, which recently worked with the BBC on Peaky Blinders at Portsoy, has started recruiting in Oban.
Advertising on the town’s local information Facebook page Fiona Miller, company director of GBM Casting writes: “We are looking to cast local people from Oban aged 16 and upwards for an upcoming big movie filming in Oban in Spring/Summer 2021.
