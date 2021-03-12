New early learning centre opens at Auldearn Primary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Staff and children have moved into a new £1.1 million early learning facility at Auldearn Primary School.

The early learning and childcare (ELC) building, which caters for 48 children, was officially handed over to Highland Council by contractors Morgan Sindall.

Head teacher Angela Selkirk was joined by Arthur and Flynn, the nursery’s eldest and youngest children, at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mrs Selkirk said: “Our new provision will allow us to deliver 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare and also provide out of school care for our primary aged children.

“This will make a huge difference to our families. Our children now have a purpose built, quality learning environment with excellent indoor and outdoor space giving more opportunities to explore, investigate and learn.”

The council previously announced plans to extend nursery provision.