Saturday, March 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

New early learning centre opens at Auldearn Primary

by John Ross
March 12, 2021, 4:56 pm
© Supplied by Highland CouncilMrs Angela Selkirk centre), Head Teacher, Auldearn Primary, with nursery pupils Arthur and Flynn
Mrs Angela Selkirk centre), Head Teacher, Auldearn Primary, with nursery pupils Arthur and Flynn

Staff and children have moved into a new £1.1 million early learning facility at Auldearn Primary School.

The early learning and childcare (ELC) building, which caters for 48 children, was officially handed over to Highland Council by contractors Morgan Sindall.

Head teacher Angela Selkirk was joined by Arthur and Flynn, the nursery’s eldest and youngest children, at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Mrs Selkirk said: “Our new provision will allow us to deliver 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare and also provide out of school care for our primary aged children.

“This will make a huge difference to our families. Our children now have a purpose built, quality learning environment with excellent indoor and outdoor space giving more opportunities to explore, investigate and learn.”

The council previously announced plans to extend nursery provision.

More from the Press and Journal