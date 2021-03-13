Woman sustains life-changing injuries after being struck by lorry in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a 57-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a lorry in Inverness.

The incident occurred around 12.45pm on Friday at the junction of Southside Road and Crown Street.

The woman was walking along Southside Road before crossing the road passed Crown Street when she came into contact with a white coloured Mercedes lorry.

The lorry was turning onto Crown Street.

The 57-year-old woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital and later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for around five hours whilst inquiries were carried out, with a cordon placed on the entry to Crown Street.

Sergeant Kate Park said: “This woman has sustained life-changing injuries and it is vital we find out the full circumstance surrounding this incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who has businesses or property nearby with personal security cameras.

“Anyone who saw the lorry prior to the incident is also asked to get in touch with police. We urge you to come forward.

“In particular we are keen to speak to the driver of a silver pickup truck who was directly behind the lorry on Southside Road, prior to the lorry turning into Crown Street.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.