Lochaber’s Gaelic primary school gets bigger and better

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lochaber’s Gaelic primary school has become so popular that it is being extended with two new classrooms.

Construction work will begin this week on an extension to Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar, which is based in the village of Caol, three miles from Fort William.

The school building opened in August 2015 with four classrooms and two nursery rooms, and was designed to allow the addition of up to four classrooms to meet future demand if required.

Last year Fort William man Keiran Joseph MacInnes was appointed new head teacher of the school.

Robertson Construction Northern Limited have been appointed as the contractor for the project which is designed and managed by Highland Council’s housing and property service. A temporary unit has been located in the school grounds for use until the new classrooms are ready for occupation in October.

Councillor John Finlayson, chairman of the council’s education committee, said: “Great news in challenging times is always welcome. Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar is a fantastic asset to Lochaber and with growing demand for Gaelic medium education it is imperative that the facilities are available to meet the requests of the community.”

The news was also welcomed by chairman of the housing and property committee, Ben Thompson.

He said: “It is great to hear that construction will shortly begin at Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar to facilitate additional capacity. Demand for Gaelic medium in the Lochaber area is increasing year on year. Having the ability to meet demand is crucial and the extension will allow the school roll to increase in due course. The building was designed with growth in mind and it is encouraging news that after only six years expansion is now required and happening.”

Highlighting the increase in demand for Gaelic Medium Education, Calum Munro, chairman of the Gaelic committee, said: “The addition of a two-classroom extension to Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar signifies the success of Gaelic Medium Education in Lochaber and I’m delighted that this will allow the demand for GME to be met and the school roll to increase.

“This is another great landmark in Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar’s story and is a testament to the school staff’s dedication and also to the community’s desire for their children to acquire Gaelic, to have an education which reflects Gaelic culture and to realise the benefits of bilingualism from a young age.”