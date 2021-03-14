Motorcyclist, 30, killed in Highland crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Highlands.

The man was travelling on a black Aprilia Sx125 motorbike along the A836 Main Street in Castletown.

The collision happened between 3am and 3.20am. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The road was closed for nine hours to allow for investigations and was re-opened at 12.30pm.

Sergeant Kate Park, of Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist.

“We are carrying out extensive investigations into the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the rider and the motorbike prior to the crash.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call police on 101.