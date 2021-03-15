Witnesses urged to come forward after five sheep killed in worrying incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information following the death of five sheep in the Highlands.

The animals were found dead in a field near Achley Farm in Dornoch.

It is understood the sheep worrying happened sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, March 10 and 9am the next day.

Officers are calling on the public, or anyone who may have witnessed the event, to come forward.

A statement said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information following the death of five sheep at Achley Farm in Dornoch following an incident of sheep worrying in one of the fields.

“The incident occurred sometime between 5pm on Wednesday March 10 and 9am on Thursday March 11.”

The National Sheep Association is urging farmers across the UK to help with a piece of research looking at the impact of livestock worrying.

The organisation has said farmers and shepherds are dealing with “devastating” incidents of dogs chasing and attacking sheep on a weekly basis – with lockdown making the problem even worse.

Farmers are being urged to take part in a survey which will help shape the NSA’s “sheep worrying by dogs” campaign throughout the year. Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/sheepworrying2021 by April 19 to take part.

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious or who has any information should call 101.