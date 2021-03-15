Vandals cut brake line on BMX bike outside Wick Academy

Vandals targeted a BMX bike left in the grounds of a north high school.
The culprits cut the brake line of the BMX Mafia, while it was in the grounds of Wick High School.
Officers believe the incident happened at the Newton Road school between 9.10am and 2.25pm on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101.
