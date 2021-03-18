Little Adeline set for life-changing stem cell transplant after two-year search for donor finally pays off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Easter Ross family’s two-year quest to secure a stem cell donor for their four-year-old daughter is finally over – and the youngster will go under the knife within weeks.

The tables have finally turned for little Adeline Davidson as she is just days away from receiving a life-changing transplant to combat a rare form of blood cancer.

The Alness youngster was initially due to undergo the operation last month following numerous setbacks in securing a viable match.

© Courtesy Steph Davidson

However her parents Steph, 27, and Jordan, 28, were dealt devastating news that the donor had fallen ill and the entire process was placed in jeopardy.

Several weeks on, the donor has provided the family with the final piece of the puzzle.

The milestone moment marks the first time the family have secured suitable marrow on their “rollercoaster” two-year journey.

Adeline is now scheduled to be admitted to Glasgow Royal Children’s Hospital tomorrow, where she will undergo several days of chemotherapy ahead of the procedure.

Her relieved mum said: “I feel partly a sense of relief but at the same time I am thinking we have a whole load of other things to come our way.

“I feel this is her time, we can finally get going but we have spent so long waiting and being ready and I just don’t know what to expect now.

“We eventually can see the light at the end of the tunnel because we have the marrow and things are looking promising for this to actually happen this time.

“There are a lot of things that are unknown and unpredictable with this but we are just going to have to take it as it comes I think. We can’t predict anything.”

Milestone moment for the Alness family

On Tuesday, Adeline will commence a week long stretch of chemotherapy before going under the knife at the start of April.

In December, health officials postponed the procedure due to Brexit complications.

© Supplied by Steph Davidson

It followed numerous attempts by the family to secure a viable donor, after being left no choice but to turn to the register and issue a desperate appeal for help.

A crowdfunding appeal was also established last month to support the family in their time of need.

The 27-year-old mother-of-three said being given the go-ahead and securing the marrow at last was an “unbelievable” moment for the whole family.

Mrs Davidson added: “We got so used to thinking negative; thinking what’s going to happen now, what’s going to be next, there will be something.

“When they said we have the marrow, it’s been processed and it all went fine, it was shocking.

“We just thought that’s it, we have finally got it.”

A vow of thanks to blood donors

During the course of her treatment, Adeline has endured around 85 blood transfusions to help keep her alive.

Her mum thanked those who have saved her daughter’s life and spoke of the importance of giving blood to help families in similar need.

She said: “When people go to donate blood, they are just donating blood, it’s easy but it is such a huge significant thing to people like us.

“We have become used to it, it’s part of our ‘normal’, but when you think about it, that is the only thing that is keeping Adeline alive.

“We have no idea who these people are. I would just say, personally, how important it is, if you are well to still go and donate and how much it means to a family like us.

“We are so grateful for all the support that we have had. It’s just lovely knowing that there are so many people on this rollercoaster with us all the time.”