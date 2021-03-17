Fire crews called to blaze at Invergordon school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two fire crews were paged this evening to a blaze at an Invergordon school.

Crews from Invergordon and Dingwall were tasked around 6.14pm to Park Primary School.

Two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus were in use.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, before crews stood down and departed the scene.

Highland Council has said the security guard on site responded to the incident and alerted emergency crews.

The local authority has also requested that any information be passed to police.

Security guard on site at Park Primary #Invergordon responded to incident involving a small fire on site this evening @northernPolice and @InvergordonFire attended and made the area safe. Please report any information to Police — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) March 17, 2021

Invergordon fire station has said the incident is being treated as wilful fire-raising with a police investigation underway.

This is now a Police investigation into wilful fire raising, no further comment will be made at this time. — Invergordon Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) March 17, 2021

Police have been contacted for comment.