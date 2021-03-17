Thursday, March 18th 2021 Show Links
Fire crews called to blaze at Invergordon school

by Chris MacLennan
March 17, 2021, 9:03 pm
Two fire crews were paged this evening to a blaze at an Invergordon school.

Crews from Invergordon and Dingwall were tasked around 6.14pm to Park Primary School.

Two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus were in use.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, before crews stood down and departed the scene.

Highland Council has said the security guard on site responded to the incident and alerted emergency crews.

The local authority has also requested that any information be passed to police.

Invergordon fire station has said the incident is being treated as wilful fire-raising with a police investigation underway.

Police have been contacted for comment.

