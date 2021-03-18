Police issue appeal to find culprits of Invergordon school fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information after a primary school was set on fire in Invergordon.

Emergency services were called to Park Primary school around 6.10pm on Wednesday evening.

Three fire crews from Invergordon and Dingwall were dispatched to the scene on Albany Road, using two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

Officers are treating the fire as deliberate, with inquiries ongoing to find those responsible.

Detective Sergeant Eoin Coull said: “Fortunately no one was injured and the fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“We believe this fire was started deliberately and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious, particularly people within the school grounds to get in touch.

“This is not the first wilful fire raising at this location and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. Officers are working to find those responsible.

“If you can help with our investigation please call 101, quoting incident 2709 of Wednesday, 17 March, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”