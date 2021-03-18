Oldest surviving inhabitant of abandoned Stroma ‘still passionate’ about the island as she celebrates 100th birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The oldest surviving resident of an abandoned Scottish island has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Jean Robertson was also Stroma’s last postwoman.

Stroma, in the Pentland Firth, sits between the mainland and Orkney and was once home to a vibrant community of crofters, fishermen and their families.

Jean was born there in 1921 to Jeanie and William Bremner.

After an education at Stroma Public School, she worked briefly at Thuster Lodge on the mainland, returning to the island to help out on the family croft.

At the same time, she worked in one of the three island shops for several years.

During World War II she worked as a postwoman, delivering mail around the island on her bicycle.

In 1946 she married “the boy next door”, Frank Robertson, and over the next few years they raised their children, Jackie, Sheena and Billy, on their croft, Bellevue.

The family moved reluctantly from their island home to Thurso in 1957 due to the closure of the school where their older children were the last pupils.

Frank became well known in the farming community as a livestock inspector with the Department of Agriculture.

After 40 happy years of marriage, he died in 1986.

When asked what her secret of longevity is, Mrs Robertson said: “I’ve always maintained a healthy lifestyle and still keep an active mind, watching quiz programmes on television and doing crosswords.

“I am still passionate about researching facts about Stroma and its former inhabitants.

“I also take a keen interest in the lives of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“All in all, I would say that all these things contribute to my inner contentment.”

She has now received her special birthday card from the Queen.

Jean was also much involved in providing information and photographs for the definitive book on Stroma, edited by the late Donald Young and published in 1992.

She celebrated her big day on March 6.