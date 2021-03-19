Tiny kitten Huntleigh inspires donations to conservation project to save endangered wildcats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of supporters have donated to a campaign to save critically endangered wildcats after the death of a kitten found in the Highlands.

Little Huntleigh was found curled-up in a ball in the snow near Grantown on Spey in January.

The youngster was rushed to a local vet, but sadly later died.

It was discovered she had around 30% wildcat DNA and her information will be added to a database helping wildcat conservation efforts.

A fundraiser was set up by Peter Macnab, general manager of the Garth Hotel in Grantown, who with his friend Piotr Peretko discovered Huntleigh.

More than £9,000 has now been raised through that effort for the Saving Wildcats project.

Mr Macnab said: “The fundraiser just grew arms and legs and the amount raised to date is absolutely unbelievable.

“The story has helped raise awareness of the conservation campaign.”

Mr Macnab said when he and Mr Peretko found Huntleigh the tiny animal was in a “very poor state”.

“Thankfully its DNA is being recorded on the wildcat database and this beautiful animal will still contribute to the conservation of the highly rare species,” he added.

The fundraising has been welcomed by David Barclay, who is the Saving Wildcats ex-situ conservation manager.

He said: “We are really grateful for this amazing community support and Peter’s incredible fundraising efforts, which will help secure a future for Scotland’s wildcats.

“Together we can restore this iconic species by bringing together national and international expertise to breed and release wildcats into the wild.

“Our Highland tigers are on the brink of extinction and interbreeding with domestic cats, known as hybridisation, is a major threat to their survival.

“After genetic testing, we established Huntleigh had around 30% wildcat DNA.

“These results have been added to the national database, meaning this little kitten has helped supported wildcat conservation in Scotland.”

Saving Wildcats is led by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the Highland Wildlife Park, in collaboration with NatureScot, Forestry and Land Scotland, the Cairngorms National Park Authority, Norden’s Ark in Sweden and Junta de Andalucía, the regional government of Andalusia.

This week Nell, a female wildcat, was the first to be introduced to a breeding-for-release centre at the Highland Wildlife Park.