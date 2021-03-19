Police crack down on motoring offences in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in the Highlands have cracked down on offences on roads around the region.

On Wednesday, road policing officers were deployed to numerous areas to address concerns highlighted by community councils and local residents, including schools, including schools in Caithness and in the Black Isle.

As a result, a number of drivers were found to be flouting the rules of the road.

Police have said that one driver was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

The force said “numerous” speeding offences were also detected, with drivers issued fixed penalty notices.

However, four were charged in relation to speeding offences, with one driver caught driving at 100mph in a 60mph zone.

Others were detected to be travelling at 91mph in a 70-zone, 70mph in a 50 and 86mph in another 50mph zone.

Three people were also charged for driving with no MOT and two drivers were stopped due to the condition of their vehicles.

One antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) was also issued for the manner of driving.

In total, 16 speeding offences were detected across the road network, including the A9, A82, A87 and A832 routes.

‘Speed limits are not targets’

Road policing inspector Donnie Mackinnon said: “Speeding is a contributory factor in many serious and fatal road collisions and these high visibility patrols aim to detect and deter road users from irresponsible driving and exceeding speed limits which are in place for the safety of road users and communities.

“Please remember that posted speed limits are not targets so drive safely and accordingly to the road conditions and think carefully about your actions.”