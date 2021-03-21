Police find ‘nothing criminal’ following online reports of dog thefts in the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An investigation was launched following online reports of possible dog thefts in the Highlands.

Officers believe the reports were sparked by an incident on Thursday at Dulsie Bridge near Nairn.

Police have since concluded the incident was “completely innocent in nature”.

A spokesman said: “Officers have traced the vehicle and spoken to all parties involved. There was nothing criminal in this, however we treat all reported incidents seriously and as such conducted appropriate enquiries to understand this.

“Officers have subsequently become aware of posts online with vehicle registrations and misinformation about the incident. We ask that the public are mindful of what they read, share and post online.

“If you have concerns relating to criminality or suspicious behaviour, please report this to officers.

“Always be mindful of content posted online and in turn practice responsible social media behaviour.”