Covid-compliant Highland festival launched on anniversary of lockdown

A new Covid-compliant outdoor glamping festival in the Highlands is launched today on the anniversary of lockdown.

Billed as Scotland’s first festival created in response to Covid-19, Capers in Cannich will be held from May 28-31 for over-18s in social bubbles.

Each bubble will have its own luxury bell tent and private garden space to enjoy live music on the outdoor stage.

The nine-acre site, which can hold 1,500 people, will be limited to 200 guests who will receive face masks and hand sanitiser on arrival, while food a drink will be ordered via a phone app.

The event booking system will also have a postcode checker to ensure travel guidelines are met.

The inaugural line-up includes Hò-rò, Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, Heron Valley and Moray singer songwriter Calum Jones.

Festival director Karl Falconer said: “It’s a very special moment to officially launch our new exclusive glamping festival concept, designed especially in response to Covid-19, one year on from when the country first went into lockdown

“As we move optimistically to the future, we hope this concept, based around booking in social bubbles, presents a way forward and gives people something to look forward to in the coming months.”

Sean Cousins of Hò-rò, said: “It’s been an extremely tough time for musicians over the last year so seeing a new event spring up that offers the opportunity for acts to perform in front of a live audience in a safe environment, is a hugely positive and exciting moment.

“We can’t wait to put on an unforgettable live show for everyone who has been missing festivals just as much as we have.”